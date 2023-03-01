INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday that the team will head to Philadelphia for joint practices with the Eagles during training camp.

The joint practices will take place in week two of the preseason.

It marks the second straight year the Browns will partake in joint practices against the Eagles. Cleveland hosted Philadelphia for two practices last summer.

It will also be the third consecutive year the Browns will utilize joint practices, having hosted the Giants in Berea in 2021.

Practice dates and the kickoff time for the preseason game will be announced later in the offseason.