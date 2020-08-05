Browns tight end Austin Hooper develops chemistry with Baker Mayfield in offseason

CLEVELAND (WJW)– New Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper has a simple plan to help his quarterback succeed: Run routes, get open and catch the ball. But developing chemistry can take time and teams are dealing with the added hurdles of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before signing with the Browns, Hooper said he contacted Baker Mayfield to get a feel for the QB.

“A strong arm. He has a real competitive fire. Those are the two deals that really made me want to sign here were Baker and just his style of quarterback. Him being aggressive, has that swag with him, which I do want,” Hooper said. “I want to play for a quarterback who has that to them a little bit, and obviously, the arm talent is there. It was a really easy decision for me.”

During the offseason, Hooper stayed at Mayfield’s house for a few weeks. Not only did the pair log a couple hundred reps, but they got to know each other off the field.

“I definitely think that was kind of the initial spark that really helped our chemistry,” Hooper told reporters during a Zoom call on Wednesday. “We are still able to be around each other in the building and still get reps. Are they full speed? No, but the ability to be around each other and being able to work with each other, I feel like the more time you put in with each other, just the better that relationship will grow.”

Hooper was also asked about the situation in the tight end room with four-year veteran David Njoku and rookie Harrison Bryant. Last month, Njoku requested a trade, then reported to camp saying he was ready to work.

“David and my relationship is still good – still a good dude and really looking forward to working with him,” Hooper said. “It is a business. You have to do right by yours. Switched to a new agent, and historically, that is what that agent likes to do. Me and him are cool.”

