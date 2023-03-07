BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced that they have tendered exclusive rights tags on a pair of players, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and defensive tackle Ben Stille.

Graham appeared in seven games for the Browns last season, finishing the campaign with six tackles. He was originally a sixth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2021. He signed with the Browns practice squad on Sept. 13, 2022.

Stille signed with the Browns practice squad on Nov. 16, 2022. He was originally signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. Stille appeared in six games with one start for the Browns last season.

The new NFL league year begins on Monday, allowing teams to discuss deals with free agents.