Browns’ Stefanski named NFL Coach of the Year

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski was named NFL Coach of the Year on Saturday night.

The announcement came at the tenth annual NFL Honors event.

The 38-year old is the first Browns’ head coach to win the award since Forrest Gregg in 1976.

In his first year as an NFL head coach, Stefanski led the Browns to an 11-5 regular season and the organization’s first trip to the playoffs since 2002.

According to the Browns, Cleveland was the only team to make the playoffs this season with a first-year head coach.

Stefanski was previously named NFL Coach of the Year by both Sporting News and Pro Football writers of America.