CANTON, OHIO (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison are among the 129 Modern-Era nominees on the 2023 ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Those making the list for consideration for the first time include running back Chris Johnson, offensive lineman Jahri Evans, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebacker NaVorro Bowman, defensive backs Kam Chancellor and Darrelle Revis and punter Shane Lechler.

Thomas was a six-time Pro Bowler for the Browns and was one of the top tackles in the league during his 11-year career. He had a streak of 10,363 consecutive plays before suffering an injury in his final season in Cleveland.

Other players with Browns ties on the ballot include Jake Delhomme, Jamal Lewis, Eric Metcalf, Andre Rison, Lomas Brown, Willie McGinest, Josh Cribbs and Clyde Simmons, who didn’t play for the team but was an assistant coach from 2017-2018.

Harrison was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2008, he was a four-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler.

Among the former Steelers on the ballot, but not in their first year of eligibility are: Wide receiver Hines Ward, nose tackle Casey Hampton, linebackers Chad Brown, James Farrior and kicker Gary Anderson were all nominated.

The roster of nominees consists of 67 offensive players, 50 defensive players and 12 special teams players. The list of Modern-Era Nominees will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 Finalists whose names will be announced in early January.