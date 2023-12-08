BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is not officially naming a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson both practiced this week. Whichever quarterback does not start will serve as the backup on Sunday.

Thompson-Robinson has officially cleared concussion protocol, after being knocked out of a game in Denver recently.

Stefanski was asked why he wasn’t naming a starter today, to which he replied: ” You don’t have to, is probably the best way to put it,” he said.

The 38-year-old Flacco made his Cleveland debut last Sunday. He piled up 254 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in last Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

Cleveland currently holds sole possession of second place in the AFC North standings.

The Browns and Jaguars will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.