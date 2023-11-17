BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is also out as he continues recovering from a concussion.

Neither player participated in practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week.

Meanwhile, offensive linemen Dawand Jones and Michal Dunn are listed as questionable.

Dunn was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Jones did not participate in practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday.

The Browns and Steelers game will be televised locally on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.