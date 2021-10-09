Browns’ starting offensive lineman ruled out for Sunday

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) blocks during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 26-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ starting left tackle Jedrick Wills has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

He is battling an ankle injury that he suffered in week one.

Either Blake Hance or rookie James Hudson are expected to start in place of Wills.

The Browns also activated veteran linebacker Anthony Walker off of injured reserve.

The team also signed defensive end Joe Jackson to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster. The club also elevated safety Jovante Moffatt to the active roster.

The Browns and Chargers will kick off Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on WKBN-27.