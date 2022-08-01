BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have activated right tackle Jack Conklin from the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Conklin is now on track to play in the regular season opener on the road against Carolina.

The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending ruptured patella tendon last season in Baltimore.

Wide Receiver Isaiah Weston, who recently suffered a knee injury at practice, was waived with an injury designation.

The Browns have also announced the signing of wide receiver Derrick Dillon. He previously spent time with the New York Giants in the 2020-21 season.