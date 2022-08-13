BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Saturday that starting center Nick Harris will likely undergo knee surgery and miss the entire 2022 season.

Harris suffered the injury on the second offensive play in Friday night’s preseason opening victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Offseason free agent signee Ethan Pocic replaced him following the injury.

Harris was a fifth round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. He took over the starting job after veteran J.C. Tretter was released. Tretter remains a free agent.

The Browns will play their second preseason game against the Eagles on Sunday Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. at First Energy Stadium. The game will be televised live on WYTV-33.