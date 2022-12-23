BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially activated starting center Ethan Pocic from injured reserve.

He is expected to start on Saturday against the New Orleans Saints.

Pocic started the first ten games of the season before suffering a knee injury against the Bills on Nov. 20.

The Browns also elevated linebacker Tae Davis from the practice squad. The four-year veteran has appeared in two game with Cleveland this season, and 42 games in his NFL career.

Cleveland also waived veteran Greg Mancz to make room on the roster for Pocic.

The Browns host the New Orleans Saints on Saturday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.