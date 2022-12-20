BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have designated center Ethan Pocic to return from injured-reserve.

He has been out since suffering a knee injury against Buffalo on Nov. 20.

Pocic started the first ten games of the season for the Browns, ranking among the top centers in the NFL.

He took over as the team’s starter early in the preseason when Nick Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury.

NFL players that are designated to return have 21 days to be activated or must remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.