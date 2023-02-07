BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett updated his health status after suffering a dislocated toe at the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.

He tweeted: “Appreciate everyone checking in. We are all good over here. Go Browns.”

X-rays performed at the stadium on Sunday were negative, and the team is reportedly not concerned about any long-term effects from the injury.

The Browns will not return to the practice field until April when the team’s offseason program begins.

Garrett is gearing up for his seventh NFL season, having earned four trips to the Pro Bowl during his NFL career.