CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a leg injury during the second quarter of the Browns-Steelers game on Monday Night Football.

Chubb was undercut by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on a 5-yard run down to the 8-yard line and was unable to put any type of pressure on his left leg.

The injury was so gruesome that the ESPN broadcast on ABC opted to not show a replay. An audible gasp could be heard from the crowd at Acrisure Stadium when it was shown on the jumbotron.

The team immediately ruled out Chubb for the game and it is likely he will miss an extended period of time.

Chubb has already racked up 64 yards on just 10 carries through a little more than a quarter of play.