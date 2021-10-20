Browns star RB Chubb to miss second game with calf injury

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs for a touchdown past the tackle attempt by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull )

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The NFL’s top rushing team has run into major trouble.

Browns star back Nick Chubb will miss his second straight game with a calf injury, leaving Cleveland without its two best backs Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

Chubb was ruled out Tuesday by coach Kevin Stefanski before practice. He also didn’t play against Arizona on Sunday, when running back Kareem Hunt suffered a calf injury that could sideline him for more than a month.

Hunt was placed on injured reserve — meaning he will miss at least three games — along with rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.