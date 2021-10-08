Browns star Garrett misses second practice, expects to play

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 26-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star defensive end and NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett expects to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers despite missing his second practice of the week due to soreness.

Garrett is listed as questionable _ 50/50 chance of playing _ by the Browns, who are dealing with numerous injuries across their second-ranked defense and continue to downplay quarterback Baker Mayfield’s shoulder injury.

While his teammates went through the portion of practice open to media members, Garrett worked on his conditioning to the side with starting rookie cornerback Greg Newsome, who will miss his second straight game with a calf injury.

Afterward, Garrett said he’s “expecting to go” against L.A.