BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ second-year wide receiver Anthony Schwartz suffered an apparent knee injury on day two of training camp on Thursday.

The team confirmed that the former third-round draft pick has a knee injury and will undergo further evaluation. He was able to walk to the locker room under his own power.

Schwartz struggled to stay healthy during his rookie campaign, suffering a hamstring injury and also missing three games late in the season with a concussion.

In 14 games with the Browns last season, Schwartz caught 10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie wideout David Bell, a third-round draft pick out of Purdue, is also currently out battling a foot injury.