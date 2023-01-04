BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — Cleveland Browns’ punter Corey Bojorquez was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for games played Dec. 29-Jan. 2.

The NFL made the official announcement on Wednesday.

Bojorquez punted four times in Cleveland’s 24-10 win over Washington last Sunday. He posted an average of 46.8 yards per kick.

He also had four punts downed at the 4- and 5-yard lines. In addition, he posted a long punt of 64 yards, which was the longest in the NFL in Week 17.

Bojorquez joins Browns’ kicker Cade York (Week 1) and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones who were previously named Special Teams Players of the Week.