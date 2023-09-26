BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Browns officially announced the signing of former Colts running back Deon Jackson to the practice squad.

The team also announced the signing of tight-end Devin Asiasi, which was previously reported.

Jackson is in his third season in the National Football League, after signing with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2021.

He has appeared in 27 career games with three starts for the Colts.

Last season, he recorded 236 rushing yards with one touchdown through 16 games.

This season, he appeared in two games with Indianapolis logging one start. He recorded 14 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards on five receptions.

The Browns also released defensive tackle Trysten Hill and running back Hassan Hall from the practice squad.