BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — According to the National Football League transaction report, the Cleveland Browns are signing veteran running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad.

The Browns were in need of depth at the position after Jerome Ford suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Colts.

Wilkins spent a small portion of the preseason with the Browns but was released prior to the start of the season.

The Ole Miss product has played the bulk of his NFL career with the Colts. He was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis back in 2018. He likewise spent time with the Tennessee Titans.

In four games with the Colts last season, Wilkins rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 28 yards and a touchdown.

In five seasons in the NFL, Wilkins has appeared in 54 games with four starts. The 29-year-old has rushed for 1,009 yards with four touchdowns.