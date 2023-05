BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of punter Joseph Charlton to the roster.

He spent the 2022 offseason with the Browns but was cut at the end of training camp.

Charlon was originally signed by Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He has appeared in 21 games with the Panthers and one with Jacksonville.

During his NFL career, the South Carolina product has landed 29 punts inside the 20-yard line. He is averaging 44.9 yards per punt.