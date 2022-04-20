BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of defensive end Isaac Rochell and wide receiver Javon Wims to their offseason roster.

Rochell spent the 2021 season with the Colts, appearing in 12 games. The McDonough, Ga. native spent the previous four seasons with the Chargers. He has appeared in 63 career games, having amassed 86 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception.

Wims has played in 33 career games for the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2020. He is a former seventh-round pick by Chicago in 2018.

He was waived by Chicago during the Bears’ final roster cuts and spent the 2021 campaign on the Raiders practice squad.