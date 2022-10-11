BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed veteran nose-tackle Tyeler Davison to the practice squad.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the plan is to promote him to the 53-man roster soon to help bolster the struggling defense.

Davison has appeared in 105 games (86 starts) with both the Falcons and Saints.

Currently in his eighth season in the NFL, Davison was selected By New Orleans in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Fresno State.

He has recorded 216 career tackles with five sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Having started 11 games for Atlanta last season, and reunites with former Falcons’ teammate Deion Jones, who was recently acquired by the Browns in a trade.