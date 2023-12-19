BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed defensive tackle Chris Williams to the practice squad.

Williams stands 6’3″ and weighs 302 lbs. He is currently in his third NFL season out of Wagner.

He spent the bulk of the 2023 campaign on the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and he has appeared in 13 career games with the Colts (2020-22).

The Browns visit the Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.