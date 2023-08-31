BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the re-signing of defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II.

The team has also placed linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve. He will be eligible to return after missing at least the next four games for Cleveland.

Hurst, who was waived by the team in a procedural move on Tuesday, originally signed with the Browns as a free agent back in March. He tallied 1.5 sacks during the preseason with the Browns.