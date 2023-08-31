BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the re-signing of defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II.
The team has also placed linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve. He will be eligible to return after missing at least the next four games for Cleveland.
Hurst, who was waived by the team in a procedural move on Tuesday, originally signed with the Browns as a free agent back in March. He tallied 1.5 sacks during the preseason with the Browns.
Originally a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2018, Hurst has appeared in 42 career games with the Raiders (2018-20) and 49ers (2021-22). He has recorded 78 career tackles, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.
Kunaszyk appeared in 15 games with two starts with the Browns in 2022 and led the team with 11 special teams tackles.
He suffered a knee injury during the Browns’ final preseason game.