BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed USFL Defensive Player of the Year Chris Odom.

Odom was a standout defensive end for the Houston Gamblers. He tallied a USFL league-high 12 1/2 sacks, 41 tackles, six forced fumbles and four blocked kicks for the Gamblers.

The 27-year-old originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State. He also spent time with the Packers, Commanders and Saints.

Odom has appeared in 11 games in the NFL with one forced fumble.

He is a former high school teammate of Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett.