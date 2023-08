BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed cornerback Lorenzo Burns to a free agent deal.

He attended a workout in Berea on Monday.

Burns stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 185 pounds, and is in his first season in the National Football League. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals in 2021. He also spent time on the practice squad of the Jaguars in 2021 and 2022.

He recently played for the USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions.