BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed long-snapper Charley Hughlett to a four-year contract extension, according to his agent Brett Tessler.

The new deal includes a $865,000 signing bonus.

Tessler says that the record-setting contract extension includes the largest signing bonus, guarantee, and overall value in league history.

Hughlett is an 8-year NFL veteran. The Browns signed him off the Chiefs’ practice squad in 2014.

He is the second-longest tenured Browns player, trailing only Joel Bitonio who has spent nine seasons in Cleveland.