BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed pass rusher Isaac Rochell to the practice squad.

He was waived on Monday after appearing in six games this season. The former seventh-round pick of the Chargers has recorded 12 tackles with the Browns in 2022.

The Browns also waived defensive tackle Roderick Perry II from the active roster.

Wide receiver Cyril Grayson was released from the practice squad.

The Browns will visit the Buffalo Bills this Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and will be televised locally on WKBN-27.