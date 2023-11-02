BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially signed tackle Leroy Watson off the practice squad of the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

He has been added to Cleveland’s active, 53-man roster.

Watson is in his first season in the NFL. He originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Texas San-Antonio in 2022.

He has spent the entire 2023 season on the 49ers practice squad but has not appeared in an NFL game yet in his career.

The Browns are in need of offensive line depth with rookie Dawand Jones battling a shoulder injury.