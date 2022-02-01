BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed punter Joseph Charlton to a reserve/futures contract.

The Columbia, South Carolina native spent time with both the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars over the past two seasons.

For his career, Charlton has punted a total of 69 times, with 29 landing inside the 20-yard line. He has posted an average of 44.3 yards per kick.

He originally signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

He played college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks.