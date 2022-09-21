BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Browns signed a pair of players off the practice squad ahead of Thursday night’s AFC North showdown with the Steelers.

Cleveland signed linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk and defensive end Isaac Rochell to the 53-man roster.

Rochell will likely replace veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney who has been ruled of the game out with an ankle injury.

Kunaszyk, who is in his fourth game, has appeared in 28 career games, including both games with the Browns this season.

Rochell is a six-year veteran. He has appeared in 64 career games with nine starts. He has amassed 9.5 sacks and one interception. He appeared in the Browns’ season-opening win in Carolina.