BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed former Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold to the practice squad.

Saffold is in his 14th NFL season out of Indiana and previously spent time this season on the practice squad of the New York Jets.

The St. Louis Rams originally drafted the Bedford, Ohio native in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 176 career games with 173 starts between the Rams (2010-18), Titans (2019-21) and the Bills (2022).

He was named to his second career Pro Bowl last season and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2017.