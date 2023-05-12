BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed five rookies from the 2023 NFL Draft Class.

That includes defensive tackle Siaki Ika (third round), defensive end Isaiah McGuire (fourth round), quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (fifth round), cornerback Cameron Mitchell (fifth round), and center Luke Wypler (sixth round).

That leaves wide receiver Cedric Tillman (third round) and tackle Dawand Jones (fourth round) as the only two picks unsigned.

The Browns also announced the signing of the following nine undrafted free agents:

CB Caleb Biggers – Boise State

LB Mohamoud Diabate – Utah

TE Thomas Greaney – Albany

RB Hassan Hall – Georgia Tech

S Ronnie Hickman – Ohio State

DE Jeremiah Martin – Washington

S Tanner McCalister – Ohio State

DE Lonnie Phelps – Kansas

LB Charlie Thomas III – Georgia Tech

The Browns are holding a rookie mini-camp this weekend in Berea.

The Cleveland Browns 2023 Schedule opens on Sunday, September 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.