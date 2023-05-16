CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced that they have signed 2023 third-round pick Cedric Tillman to his rookie contract.

Tillman is coming off ankle surgery after making just six starts in 2022, posting 37 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns.

He had a breakout season in 2021 with 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Tillman is the sixth of seven draft picks to sign their contracts with the team and was the Browns’ first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The only one left unsigned is a fourth-round pick out of Ohio State, Dawand Jones.