Browns sign final 2 draft picks; entire class now under contract

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp at the team’s training camp facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed first-round draft pick Greg Newsome II and third-round selection Anthony Schwartz to its rookie deals.

The Browns have now signed all eight draft picks from the class of 2021.

Cleveland drafted the standout cornerback Newsome out of Northwestern in the 26th overall pick.

In 21 games in the college ranks with the Wildcats, Newsome amassed 71 tackles, 25 pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Schwartz was drafted with the 91st overall selection out of Auburn. The speedy wide receiver totaled 1,433 career receiving yards, with 117 receptions and six touchdowns in 36 career games with the Tigers. He also competed in indoor and outdoor track for Auburn as a sprinter.

The Browns will open training camp Tuesday.