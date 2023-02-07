BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour to a reserve/futures contract.

Dwumfour is in his second season in the NFL, after originally signing with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

The Scotch Plains, N.J. native has appeared in 12 games with the Houston Texans with one start. The 6-1, 296-pound lineman also appeared in two games for the 49ers in 2022.

For his career, Dwumfour has amassed 13 total tackles, one half-sack, and one fumble recovery in two seasons.