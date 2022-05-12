BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple published reports say the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with rookie wide receiver David Bell.

According to his agent, Bell reportedly receives a four-year deal worth $4,894,904.

Bell, who was the Big Ten wide receiver of the year, was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft as No. 99 overall pick out of Purdue.

Last season with the Boilermakers, Bell recorded 93 receptions for 1286 yards and six scores.

The 6’2″, 205 lb. junior finished his career at Purdue with 232 receptions for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns in 29 games.

The Browns will open rookie mini camp on Friday in Berea.