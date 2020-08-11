Browns sign Akron native Jovahn Fair

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Since four offensive linemen opted out for the season at last week’s deadline, the team has been in the market for an offensive lineman.

On Monday, the Browns signed former Temple lineman, Jovahn Fair. He is an Akron native. He is the second guard signed in the past two days.

Meanwhile, the team continued their strength and conditioning workouts in Berea.

They are pointing toward the first full workout on Friday. The first practice in pads will be August 17.

The team will not be allowing fans at workouts this year. They will be streaming workouts for fans to check on via the team’s social media platforms.

Read more headlines on FOX8.com, below: