BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed veteran running back Kenyan Drake and wide receiver James Proche.

Both previously played for the Baltimore Ravens.

Drake spent parts of the past two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, rushing for 482 yards and four touchdowns.

He also had previous stops with the Dolphins, Cardinals and Raiders in his NFL career.

Now in his eighth season, Drake has piled up 3,866 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. He also has 218 receptions for 1,655 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 27-year Proche old was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts at the end of the preseason.

Proche was originally a sixth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of SMU.

Last season with the Ravens, he appeared in 15 games and caught eight passes for 62 yards.

In three seasons in Baltimore, Proche amassed 25 receptions for 278 yards.

The Browns also released running backs Nate McCrary and Jordan Wilkins.

The team also signed veteran offensive lineman Geron Christian to the practice squad. He is in his sixth season in the NFL and has appeared in 49 career games with the Commanders, Texans and Chiefs.