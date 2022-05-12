BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed seven members of their 2022 NFL Draft class. That includes CB Martin Emerson Jr., DE Alex Wright, WR David Bell, RB Jerome Ford, WR Mike Woods II, DE Isaiah Thomas and G Dawson Deaton.

Bell and Wright were signed to their rookie deals earlier on Thursday.

Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson (1) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Emerson was selected in the third round at No. 68 overall out of Mississippi State. He amassed 154 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception, 16 pass breakups and forced a fumble over a three-year career.

Cincinnati’s Jerome Ford plays against Miami of Ohio during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ford was selected in the fifth round at No. 156 overall. He joined the Cincinnati Bearcats’ program early in 2020 after two years at Alabama. He rushed for 1.242 yards with 20 total touchdowns. He helped lead the Bearcats to an undefeated season in 2021.

Oklahoma wide receiver Mike Woods runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Woods was picked in the sixth round at No. 202 overall out of Oklahoma. In 43 games with the Sooners, Woods caught 118 passes for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns. He transferred to Oklahoma from Arkansas.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (95) gestures during an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Thomas was selected in the seventh round at No. 233 overall out of Oklahoma. In 43 games for the Sooners, he amassed 18.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Texas Tech offensive lineman Dawson Deaton (73) during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Deaton was also picked in the seventh round at No. 246 overall out of Texas Tech. He played in 44 games for the Red Raiders and was part of an offensive line that allowed only 1.5 sacks per game.

Defensive Lineman Perrion Winfrey and kicker Cade York are the only two rookies that remain unsigned.

Rookie mini-camp begins on Friday in Berea.