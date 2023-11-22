BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially signed veteran safety Duron Harmon to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Cleveland is in need of depth at the safety spot due to the season-ending injury to Rodney McLeod.

The 11-year veteran appeared in three games with one start for the Bears this season, after being signed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.

Harmon won three Super Bowls with the Patriots after being selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

He has appeared in 164 career games with 79 starts with the Patriots (2013-19), Lions (2020), Falcons (2021), Raiders (2022) and Bears (2023).

For his career, Harmon has amassed 397 total tackles, 23 interceptions, 43 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.