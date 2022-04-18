BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns bulked up the depth on the defensive line with the signing of defensive end Stephen Weatherly and defensive tackle Sheldon Day.

Weatherly split last season between the Vikings and Broncos. He began the season in Minnesota before being traded to Denver. In fifteen games during the 2021-22 season, he amassed 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Now entering his seventh NFL season, He is originally a seventh-round draft pick back in 2016 out of Vanderbilt.

He has appeared in 73 career games with the Vikings (2016-19, 2021), Panthers (2020) and Broncos (2021). Weatherly has recorded 101 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Day appeared in seven games with the Browns last season and recorded 21 tackles and one sack.

In 67 career games, Day has 76 tackles and seven sacks.

The Browns also announced on Monday that wide receiver JaMarcus Bradley and guard Michael Dunn have signed their exclusive rights tenders with the team.

Bradley joined the Browns’ practice squad in 2020. Last season, he tallied four receptions for 64 yards.

Dunn likewise joined the Browns in 2020 and has played in 20 games with two starts with Cleveland.