BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of 12 undrafted free agents.
The signings include six offensive players and six defensive players at a variety of different positions.
Rookie mini-camp, which also includes all draft picks, began on Friday and will run through Sunday.
Undrafted free agent signings include:
D’Anthony Bell – Safety – West Florida
Junior Faulk – Cornerback – Delta State
Mike Harley Jr. – Wide Receiver – Miami (Fla.)
Travell Harris – Wide Receiver – Washington State
Brock Hoffman – Center – Virginia Tech
Shaun Jolly – Cornerback – Appalachian State
Silas Kelly – Linebacker – Coastal Carolina
Glen Logan – Defensive Tackle – Louisiana State
Zaire Mitchell-Paden – Tight End – Florida Atlantic
Roderick Perry – Defensive Tackle – Ilinois
Ben Petrula – Tackle – Boston College
Isaiah Weston – Wide Receiver – Northern Iowa