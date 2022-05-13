BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of 12 undrafted free agents.

The signings include six offensive players and six defensive players at a variety of different positions.

Rookie mini-camp, which also includes all draft picks, began on Friday and will run through Sunday.

Undrafted free agent signings include:

D’Anthony Bell – Safety – West Florida

Junior Faulk – Cornerback – Delta State

Mike Harley Jr. – Wide Receiver – Miami (Fla.)

Travell Harris – Wide Receiver – Washington State

Brock Hoffman – Center – Virginia Tech

Shaun Jolly – Cornerback – Appalachian State

Silas Kelly – Linebacker – Coastal Carolina

Glen Logan – Defensive Tackle – Louisiana State

Zaire Mitchell-Paden – Tight End – Florida Atlantic

Roderick Perry – Defensive Tackle – Ilinois

Ben Petrula – Tackle – Boston College

Isaiah Weston – Wide Receiver – Northern Iowa