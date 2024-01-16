BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and nine other players to reserve/future contracts.

Peevy appeared in one regular season game with the Tennessee Titans in each of the past two seasons.

This season, he spent the majority of the season between the practice squads of the Titans and Carolina Panthers.

He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2022.

In addition, the Browns also also signed the following other nine players:

WR Jaelon Darden

CB Vincent Gray

RB John Kelly Jr.

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

T Justin Murray

DE Lonnie Phelps

LB Charlie Thomas III

DE Isaiah Thomas

DT Chris Williams