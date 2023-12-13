BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially safety Grant Delpit on injured-reserve with a groin injury.

He will miss the final four games of the regular season, but could potentially return if Cleveland qualifies for the playoffs.

Delpit suffered the injury in Sunday’s 31-27 win over Jacksonville.

The Browns have also signed veteran safety Duron Harmon from the practice squad to the active roster. He is in his eleventh season in the NFL having previously played for the Patriots (2013-19), Lions (2020), Falcons (2021), Raiders (2022), and Bears (2023).

The news comes just days after Delpit officially signed a 3-year, $36 million contract extension with the Browns.

This season, Delpit has piled up 80 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception, and 3 passes defensed.

He was originally selected by Cleveland in the second round at No. 44 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU.

In addition, the Browns also signed offensive tackle Joey Fisher to the practice squad.

He was previously a an undrafted free agent signing of the 49ers out of Shepherd, but spent the bulk of the the 2023 season on the Steelers’ practice squad.