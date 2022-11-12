BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns activated rookie running back Jerome Ford from injured-reserve on Saturday in a series of roster moves.

Ford was placed on injured-reserve with an ankle injury on Oct. 4. The former fifth-round pick has appeared in four games this season, mostly as a kickoff returner.

The team has also signed defensive tackle Roderick Perry II to the active roster and released defensive end Isaac Rochell.

In addition, the Browns have elevated linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. and tight end Miller Forristall from the practice squad.

Perry is an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. He has been active for two games this season, but has not seen any action.

Carter previously spent time with the Carolina Panthers from 2018-21, after being drafted in the fifth round. He spent the offseason with Kansas City and has recorded 163 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a half-sack in the professional career.

Forristall has appeared in five career games with the Browns, including three this season.

The Browns will visit the Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27.