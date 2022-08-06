BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have activated rookie wide receiver David Bell and linebacker Anthony Walker off of the physically-unable-to-perform list.

The team has also activated wide receiver Javon Mims from the active/non-football illness list.

None of the three has practiced so far in training camp.

Bell was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He caught 93 passes for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Boilermakers.

Walker is a six-year NFL veteran, entering his second season in Cleveland. He tallied a team-high 113 tackles last season.

Wims has amassed 28 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns in the NFL. The fourth-year veteran last played in the NFL in 2020 with the Chicago Bears.