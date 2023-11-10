BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns rookie right tackle Dawand Jones has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game in Baltimore.

Jones is currently battling both knee and shoulder injuries, and missed all three days of practice.

James Hudson and newly-signed veteran Gerron Christian are expected to start at the tackle positions, with both Jones and Jedrick Wills out with a knee injury.

The Browns have also ruled out wide receivers Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and David Bell (knee).

The Browns and Ravens will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.