BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have placed rookie wide receiver David Bell on the active/physically unable to perform list.

The foot injury is not considered serious, and he is expected to return to practice soon.

Bell was drafted by the Browns in the third round (99th overall) of this year’s NFL Draft out of Purdue.

The former Boilermaker will count toward the active roster and is eligible to be activated upon passing a physical.

Last season in the college ranks, Bell recorded 93 receptions for 1286 yards and 6 touchdowns

Bell finished his career at Purdue with 232 receptions for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns in 29 games.